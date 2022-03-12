Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, does not believe the uncertainty surrounding Chelsea’s future will impact the club on the pitch.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian is unable to sell the club, but a special license has been granted to allow Chelsea to continue operating.

“I don’t think it will have any bearing on Chelsea and how they play,” offered Howe.

Newcastle, unbeaten in nine Premier League games following Thursday’s 2-1 win over Southampton, face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

“We can’t change our preparation in any way,” said Howe. “I’ll be watching Chelsea historically and trying to build a game plan to try to go there and win.

“I don’t expect anything on the pitch to be any different.”

Thomas Tuchel admitted Chelsea face an uncertain future following the sanctions, but the Blues manager has promised the team will keep competing on the pitch.

