BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja |

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says about N29 billion of unclaimed dividends have been claimed by investors through the introduction of regularisation of multiple accounts.

The SEC introduced the regularisation of multiple accounts in 2015 where it requests all shareholders with multiple accounts to harmonise their accounts by filing e-dividend mandate forms and submitting same to their banks or stock brokers for onward transmission to their respective registrars.

Director-general of SEC, Mr Lamido Yuguda stated this during an investigative hearing on the need to investigate the rising value of inclined dividends, unremitted withholding tax on dividends and their attendant effects on nation’s economy organised by the House of Representatives in Abuja, yesterday.

The DG said the commission was seeking that the issue of unclaimed dividends be brought to an end due to the importance of dividends in maintaining and sustaining investments in the capital market.

Yuguda stated that SEC has repeatedly canvassed and maintains that the most viable option is the removal of the 12-year bar for investors to claim their dividends imposed by CAMA.

He said additionally, accumulated unclaimed dividends should be invested through a capital market vehicle that will focus on critical infrastructure development for the benefit of investors.

“We are hoping that at the end of this public hearing, we will be able to find solutions that will solve the problems of unclaimed dividends in the capital market” he stated.

He assured the SEC that the committee will continue to engage with relevant stakeholders in a bid to bring the issue of unclaimed dividends to an end in a bid to boost investors’ confidence and attract them back to the market.

While declaring the hearing open, speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila said the House is determined to improve the effectiveness of the capital market in Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila said the issue of unclaimed dividends is of great concern to the National Assembly and expressed the hope that at the end of the Hearing solutions would be proffered.