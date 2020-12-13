ADVERTISEMENT

By Suleiman Talba

The North has lost its brightest, smartest and accomplished gentleman.

Nigeria has indeed, lost of its finest and outspoken voices, one who was ever ready and deeply committed to contribute his quota towards finding lasting solutions to the challenges confronting our dear nation; Political, Economic and Security.

It was sudden, shocking and many disbelieved it. First, it sounded like a fake news, then it became reality.

Death! You are too mysterious, too grievous, not good to be a neighbour or a friend. You never think twice, in fact, your inhumanity is very notorious. You snatched away my MENTOR.

Tears pour out uncontrollably from my eyes as I pen down this piece. Sam Nda- Isaiah’s death is a colossal loss to the economy and journalism world.

Though, this rare gem was a Pharmacist, he revolutionalised journalism and was a man that placed the nation above self in all his dealings.

In fact, Sam had an uncommon gift of entrepreneurship and he was ever willing to share his vast and enormous talents to the majority of his followers and admirers on the print media.

Uncle Sam is an embodiment of humility and uprightness when it comes to National issues.You can always count on his support towards safeguarding national interests and shared prosperity to the larger Nigerian population. Little wonder he was able to achieve tremendous success in his business endeavours and was an employer of labour.

Nda-Isaiah fervently believed in the Nigerian project and this is reflected in his writings and the editorial focus and tone of his LEADERSHIP Newspapers.

His contributions as a public opinion shaper and principled politician are profound and have put his imprint on the Nigerian history.

Sam, a solution provider has indeed written his name in the golden book of history and will forever be remembered. He has mentored alot of youths and energetic Nigerians towards awakening their moral and social values in building a just and an egalitarian society.

Despite being cut off untimely, I am proud that he excelled in his primary field of pharmacy and also glittered as a media entrepreneur. As a columnist , he advocated for a united Nigeria. He was an apostle of politics without bitterness and a lover and promoter of good governance.

I pray that the good legacies he left behind will continue to blossom.

Sadly, Those in the media community have lost an Icon, the north has lost a golden voice, Nigeria has lost one of its solution providers, his family has lost a comforter and benefactor while

his friends have lost a dependable ally who was standing tall like an Iroko three.

Sam Nda- Isaiah was a rare breed who stood out from the crowd and this is why I will forever be proud of him. My model, mentor and counsellor. You were my moral booster.

I recall vividly, how excited you were when I bumped into you when you visited my boss, His Excellency, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola at the ministry of Interior.

I recall also the joy you expressed when I called you on phone and you told me you had some things to share with me.

Great philanthropist, there is actually no word with which our loneliness at your unplanned journey to the great beyond can be expressed. THIS IS BECAUSE YOU WERE THE OIL IN OUR LANTERN.

May the almighty comfort the family and may he give them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss…

Adieu my brother and mentor. You would not fly forgotten as a dream, which dies at the opening of day. Am grateful to Allah that you crossed my path.

Sam Nda-Isaiah, the Kakaki Nupe, good night!

Talba is S.A to the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola