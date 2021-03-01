By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe to offer an apology for uncomplimentary remarks against Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.

The APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, in a statement, said “legal action” will be instituted against the senator if he failed to publicly apologise to Bello, saying that his utterances against the governor were ”false, irresponsible and malicious.”

Sen. Abaribe and Sen. Smart Adeyemi had last week exchanged heated words on the floor of the senate over an alleged social media post.

The two senators were at loggerheads when a motion on urgent need for the restoration and revalidation of the Safe School Initiative was debated.

However, Nabena was reacting to a statement by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asking Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC Kogi) to retract his comment and apologise to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

The party said it is on record through a video in circulation that Senator Abaribe made some false verbal attacks “discrediting governor Yahaya Bello before Senator Smart Adeyemi replied him.

“How the PDP has conveniently edited this fact from the sequence of events is unbecoming, but characteristic of the party’s modus operandi.

“Indeed, if there is any apology to be tendered, it should be by Senator Abaribe who must retract every statement in the video currently trending, disparaging the achievement and the person of Governor Bello,” APC said.