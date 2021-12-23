Ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, former Nigerian defender, Godwin Okpara has warned the Super Eagles not to underrate Guinea-Bissau and Sudan.

The Three-time AFCON champions have been pitted alongside Egypt, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan in group D of the bi-annual tournament.

Nigeria will face the Pharaohs of Egypt in the first match on January 11th when both teams open their campaign.

However, in an interview with Brila FM, Okpara noted that he’s optimistic the team has what it takes to qualify from the group.

He also warned that attention should be focused on Guinea-Bissau and Sudan because they may pose bigger threats than Egypt.

“For me, it will be very tough for the Super Eagles at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. I know we will come out from that group that consists of Guinea-Bissau, Sudan and Egypt. However, our attention is focused on Egypt without thinking about others.

“We must not underestimate Guinea-Bissau and Sudan. I know if we have our players well ready and in good shape, seriously we will come out top in the group.”

