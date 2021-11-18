Unarguably, the current administration of Governor Abdullahi Alhaji Sule, in Nasarawa State, is repositioning the state for greater growth and development, as the governor continues to act in line with his mantra of exceeding all expectations.

When he assumed leadership of the state in 2019, the business mogul who is widely recognised for his versatility as a seasoned boardroom guru, made it clear that he was on a mission to take the state to greater heights in a manner that will uplift the living conditions of the citizens and all those tenanting in the state.

Halfway into his first term, Governor A.A Sule has continued to prove critics wrong as his stellar performance and visible imprints dots different parts of the state. Indeed, it is clear that not only the good people of the state but others outside the state notice his performance as well.

Nothing underscores this fact more than the recent award of Zik Leadership Prize for good governance conferred on the people’s governor by the reputable organisation, Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC).

As the Advisory Board of the PPRAC stated in the citation: “Though a first-term governor, Sule, an engineer, has emerged as one of the most accomplished governors in the federation today.

Further confirming what most people of Nasarawa state are fully aware of, PRAC said, “His giant strides and provision of a human face in administering the state is visible to all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Sule, has through dutiful implementation of his campaign promises in line with the manifesto of his party, the ruling APC, continued to impact positively on the lives of the citizenry. This has continued to earn him a string of awards.

To say all these awards are well deserved is an understatement, considering the deft manner in which the governor continued to deploy his leadership skills in managing the affairs of the state in a manner that see him literally carrying everybody along.

Indeed, the leadership prowess of Engineer Abdullahi Sule, which was built on the fortress of commitments and uncommon transformation of Nasarawa State, has endeared him to many including some bigwigs of the opposition PDP who left with nothing to criticise, have continued to jump ship.

The governor has changed the narrative by completing most inherited projects embarked upon and in some cases, abandoned by his predecessors.

Quite frankly, there is a long list of such projects, all which the governor completed or is at the verge of completing even as he initiated new ones which are progressing rapidly in the face of dwindling financial resources.

Right inside the Government House, Sule completed a Banquet Hall, which is helping the state cut costs from expenditure on renting a hall outside Government House.

Also, there is the Umaru Tanko Al-Makura Computer Based Testing (CBT) centre which was completed and handed over to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Other multi-billion-naira projects completed by Engineer Abdullahi Sule include the state of the art Umaru Tanko Al-Makura Presidential Lodge and the Centre for Disease Control and Research.

But beyond exceeding all expectations in the area of infrastructural development, Governor Sule is making a mark in the area of security of both lives and properties as he has successfully, curtailed the rising spate of banditry, kidnapping and wanton killings, that had characterized some parts of the state prior to his emergence.

One recalls, rather sadly, that Nasarawa state, before the coming of the present administration, was a battle field with widespread incidence of inter-communal or inter-tribal strife; Farmers-Herders clashes especially in the border areas of Awe, Doma, Keana and Nasarawa local governments.

But with deft moves from Governor Sule, there is no doubt that leadership is all that is needed to change the narrative, as these crises have been brought under control with relative peace permeating different parts of the state.

Even though there are pockets of kidnapping as occasionally reported, the proactive manner with which Governor Sule addresses issues of security has tremendously helped in making the state relatively peaceful.

Worthy of mention is the serene environment created by the state governor through regular security meetings and the adoption of conflict resolution mechanisms to a greater measure, helped in ensuring peace.

Interestingly, Governor Sule has continued to accord top most priority to critical sectors like Education, where within his 100 days in office, he paid the backlog of scholarship and confirmed the employment of 2,250 teachers with the sole aim of addressing the deficit of teachers in secondary schools in the state.

In the agricultural sector, Governor Sule changed the narrative through early distribution of fertiliser in April, similar to what obtained before his emergence where sales of fertiliser were done in August or September.

If Sule’s achievements in agric security, education among others are plausible, his imprint in the area of administration of Justice is no less so. Engineer Abdullahi Sule signed into law the “Child Right Act”, a bill pending since the days of the first civilian governor of the state, Abdullahi Adamau,even as he continues to accord topmost priority to the welfare of Judges.

To put it mildly, he created a conducive atmosphere for Judges.

As should be expected, torrents of encomiums are continually being heaped on the governor, for the award, but most importantly, for keeping faith to his campaign promises which earned him the award.