By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the Inspector General of Police to unearth all those connected to the murder of the elder brother of Senator Gabriel Suswam, Dr Terkula Suswam and ensure that none of them escaped the long arm of the law.

The party stated this while condemning Terkula’s murder by suspected gunmen late on Tuesday.

The PDP in a statement by the national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan described Dr Suswam as a brilliant academician, who was contributing to the development of his state adding that his killers cannot justify their act under any guise.

“Our party condoles with Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom, Senator Gabriel Suswam and the entire Suswam family and prayed God to grant the Suswan family the grace to bear the loss.”