Activities of ritualists and scavengers who specialise in mutilating dead bodies, especially extracting vital human parts and ‘marketing’ it for ritual purposes in the country are gradually reaching an alarming rate. LEADERSHIP Sunday can report.

LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that the practice, which has become widespread in the country, is prevalent in the South West and the Middle Belt where ritualists abound and money rituals thrive.

It was learnt that different types of rituals determine the type of the body parts, the gender and the form (fresh, decomposing or dry human parts) that partakers hunt for.

Our investigation revealed that trade in human parts has become one of the many lucrative but illegal and gruesome businesses thriving in the country today. Its rapid growth has made the business commonplace.

Security experts are, however, say the disturbing development is fuelled largely by people desperate for quick wealth and high positions in society including political offices, and even those in search of long life and protection.

Disturbingly, despite the daily discovery of ritualists’ dens and arrest of human body parts merchants, the business still booms by the day, as the high demand for human parts seems to be fast outstripping supply. This was attested to by a few suspects who spoke on national television while being paraded by the police.

LEADERSHIP Sunday writes that this depravity of the sale of human body parts or organs has become a thriving international trade. Arising from the increase in failed organs in many people, such organs as kidneys and the liver are the prime targets of the organ traffickers who ‘harvest’ them from unsuspecting persons for sale to those who need them. It has indeed become a tragic phenomenon to which every responsible government must call the attention of its citizens even as it cracks down on the perpetrators.

Our correspondents learnt that fresh and dried human parts like skulls, eyes, teeth, livers, hearts, genitalia, tongues, fingers and thighs, among other parts, are in high demand across the country.

Lagos State, like many other states in the country, has witnessed several cases of crime and criminality, including illegal trade in human parts.

The dastardly acts are carried out with the active connivance of native doctors/ herbalists, otherwise called Babalawos in Yorubaland.

Just last week, three teenagers, led by one Musteekeem, abducted and killed one Sofiat Kehinde,16 ,and burnt her head in a black pot for money ritual.

There is also the chilling story of Mercy Henry, 35 , a mother of two young children.

She was said to have disappeared in Ijegun-Ikotun, Alimosho local government area of Lagos State in December last year but was later traced to one Mayowa Timothy Bamidele, her man friend, who packed her mutilated body in a sack and kept it in an abandoned building.

Speaking with our correspondent, Dr. Jubril Ayo, a seasoned administrator and analyst, decried the development and described it as embarrassing and deplorable.

He said, “One is saddened by the growing cases of money ritual in the country, coupled with other areas of crime like banditry and terrorism; where do we go from here?”

Mrs Sarah Timothy, while lamenting the killing of one of her nieces for money ritual months ago, wants the government to institute capital punishment for offenders.

“The government should kill them, including their Babalawos”, she said.

However, the crime statistics for the month of October 2021 obtained by our correspondent from the Lagos State police command, Ikeja, did not indicate specific recorded cases of ritual killing. This further shows that the police might have not been making any headway in arresting and prosecuting alleged offenders.

Late last year, residents in Otuja Harmony Estate in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State raised the alarm over what they described as the continuous invasion of the Eyita Sabo Cemetery by suspected ritualists and human parts harvesters.

The residents have also disclosed that while ritualists harvest human organs in the cemetery, other criminals use the facility as a hideout.

LEADERSHIP Sunday also recalls that a suspected ritualist simply called Kolawole, who was arrested on December 10, 2021 with a human hand and heart, was said to have exhumed it from a grave in the cemetery.

A resident of the estate, Ibrahim Ishola, was quoted to have said that it had become a norm for suspected ritualists to enter the cemetery and harvest human organs.

He said, “It was after the suspect (Kolawole) who exhumed a corpse was arrested that the council chairman came to install light and cut the trees, but the light installed is not enough compared to how big the cemetery is. Sincerely, there is no corpse buried in the cemetery that is safe.”

A mobile police officer from the Ogun State command who pleaded not to be named told LEADERSHIP Sunday that on November 23, 2020, a crack team from the command arrested a 55-year old man, identified as Yesiru Salisu, a resident of number 7, Odenusi street Ijebu Igbo, for being in possession of four human skulls, two dry human hands, and three jaws.

The source said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Ago Iwoye Division that a man was seen with a bag suspected to contain stolen property, and when he was accosted, he dropped the bag and fled into the bush.

He said following the tipoff, the divisional police officer (DPO) of Ago Iwoye , CSP Paul Omiwole led his detectives to the scene where they opened the bag and discovered that it contained dry human parts.

In Ondo State, a member of a syndicate who specialises in exhuming corpses from a church cemetery in Ondo town, Ondo State, Lanre Akintola, was reported to have also confessed that he bought human parts from the attendants for a token of N5,000.

Another suspect, Clement Adesanoye, also told newsmen when he and others were paraded by the police for selling a human chest to yahoo boys (money ritualists).

Five members of the syndicate were apprehended by a patrol team attached to Safer Highway Patrol in Ondo town.

Investigations had revealed then that the syndicate, with the connivance of the church cemetery attendants, exhumed corpses, severed human parts and sold them to herbalists. It was learnt that after the policemen searched the sack, they found human parts comprising a male chest and various other parts that were not identified. Seven other suspects were also arrested.

Further findings by LEADERSHIP Sunday show that there has been a sustained onslaught on cemeteries, particularly in Kwara, Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Oyo, Ondo and Ekiti states as the theft of vital human parts continues, while killing for money ritual thrives virtually nationwide.

Sources who pleaded not to be named said some tombs in isolated and highbrow areas across the aforementioned states have been ravaged by human parts hunters who harvest skulls, thighbones, and bones of the legs and arm as the most sought-after dry body parts.

LEADERSHIP Sunday’s checks showed that in 2021 alone, seven cases body parts theft involving about 22 suspects were recorded in Osun State.

They include the arrest of an Islamic scholar, Salawudeen Lukman, who was indicted of using human parts for money making rituals.

Lukman, who claimed he was not involved in the direct killing of his victims, said his customers were responsible for how the needed human parts got to him.

Another pathetic case is that of one Bolaji Akerele who was murdered by her boyfriend after they had sexual relations, but the boy ended up killing and selling her hands for a paltry N20,000 with other parts such as heart and head also given out.

Commenting on the development, Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode warned perpetrators to desist or face the full wrath of the law.

He said: “For some time now, we have been on the issue of ritual killings in Osun State. Just last week, we arrested five suspects in connection with ritual killings and also arrested another suspected ritualist at Apomu who connived with his friend to kill a woman.”

The commander of Amotekun Corps in Osun State. Comrade Amitolu Shittu, said his operatives will not hesitate to expose any known ritualists.

He said his command had so far arrested and handed over human parts harvesters and ritualists to the appropriate authorities.

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbdulRasheed Olawale Akanbi,Telu1, who said he had zero tolerance for ritualists and persons dealing in human parts, said the Iwo-in- Council had directed local vigilantes to scrutinise suspected movements, particularly at night.

He hinted that as a concerned father who worried about the safety and wellbeing of his citizens, he had not only uncovered but also exposed the den of human parts dealers and reported the same to the appropriate authorities.

Oba Akanbi admonished Nigerians, particularly youths, to desist from money rituals and dealing in human parts, adding that aside facing the wrath of the law on earth, the consequences of their actions are awaiting them in after death.

In Anambra State, for instance, the public relations officer of the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that a team of the command’s detectives were currently investigating many ritual murder cases, including the missing traditional ruler of Ogwu-aniocha community in riverine Ogbaru local government area of the state.

A reliable source told our correspondent that those who murdered in Ogwu-aniocha in December 2021 were 50 in number, while the traditional ruler, Igwe Oliver Chile Nnaji (Ezechukwukwadolu 111) whom he said was still missing.

The police spokesman said the police were working hard to unravel those behind the murder of two persons: Chief Ajieh Anthony Nwanasor and Ikenna Ugochukwu, who were killed the same night the traditional ruler got missing.

He added that the police team was also investigating another murder incident involving a man who was murdered in Anaku, Ayamelum local government area, whose eyes were plucked by his murderers.

“We have many suspects in our custody, and I deliberately don’t want to mention their names,” he said.

Meanwhile, the South East zone coordinator of Civil Liberties Organisations (CLO), Aloysius Attah, said that the “failure of right values, corruption in governance, crave for quick wealth, and worship of those with stupendous wealth by members of the public were the root cause of ritual killings and murders being experienced across the country presently.

He said, “Until a conscience revolution takes place in Nigeria, the unthinkable and unimaginable will continue to happen.”

In January this year, residents of Jos and Bukuru metropolis of Plateau State woke up to a report of a missing 300-level student of the University of Jos, Jeniffer Anthony, who was later discovered to have gone out with her boyfriend to celebrate the new year.

Her lifeless body was later discovered in a hotel room in Jos soaked in her blood with her eyes, tongue and private parts cut off for money ritual by her runaway boyfriend, a Yahoo-yahoo boy.

In Yobe State, the state police command said it arrested four persons for allegedly killing an eight year old girl and an 11-year-old boy for money ritual in Gadaka of Fika local government area and Nangere area of the state.

Speaking on the spate of killings for money rituals in the state, the police public relations officer, ASP Abdulkareem Dungus, said the culprit raped and killed girl before removing her two eyes.

Dungus said the other boy, who happened to be an Almajiri, was lured into a house with food before being killed by the suspects who amputated his right hand for money ritual in Kano.

“The body of the eight-year-old girl was found in a toilet with her two eyes removed and the two suspects have confirmed that one of them had raped the girl and the other removed the eye, and kept them for a while to dry.

“For the boy, who was a Almajiri, the two suspects were arrested when they had an accident along Kano road and left the car for a while. When they returned to claim their vehicle, they were arrested because a teenager’s corpse with an amputated hand was seen near the vehicle in addition to an Almajiri dish in the vehicle.”

Dungus also stated that there were many homicide cases, and rape of minors for various purposes, however, cases of exhuming corpses from graveyards for rituals were rare in te state.

A traditional ruler in Lewe of Gadaka , Fika local government, Alhaji Usman Lewe , called for divine intervention.

“This situation calls for fervent prayers,” he said.

In Bayelsa State, no fewer than five cases of ritual killing and human parts theft have been recorded, a development which forced the wife of the state governor, Dr. Gloria Diri, to lead a coalition of civil society and girl-child welfare advocacy groups on a campaign against ritual killings and harvesting of human parts in some parts of the state.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the upsurge in the £ internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys, into the state had allegedly led to an increase in cases of suspected ritual killings.

Last year, the corpse of a 14-year-old girl was discovered mutilated at a state government-owned School to Land Project in Edepie community of the state capital. The unidentified female corpse was found on 4th March, 2021 at about 08:30am. Preliminary investigation later revealed that vital organs such as eyes, ears, nose and tongue were removed, allegedly for ritual purposes.

A case at hand is one recorded last September in Ogobiri community in Southern Ijaw local government area, where one Miss Deborah Emafidion, an undergraduate of the Niger Delta University (NDU), Ammassoma ,was lured by three boys to an uncompleted building but their attempt to harvest her body parts failed as she was rescued by a vigilance group.

The general consensus in Bayelsa State, it was learnt, is that the state had been invaded by ritualists who target girls.

Few days after the new year, three teenagers, Emomotimi Magbisa, Perebi Aweke and Eke Prince, were arrested at the verge of using a 13-year-old girl named Endeley Comfort for ritual. They were said to have hypnotised their victim, chopped off one of her fingers and sprinkled her blood on a mirror as part of the ritual process before they were arrested.

Comfort was lucky to tell her story. But victims such as Glory Omo-Ohwo and Goodnews Stephen who were gruesomely murdered at Akenfa with their pants and brains taken away by their assailants are not alive to tell their stories.

The story is not different in Cross River State . In Ogoja LGA, the trade in human parts is said to be on the increase. In the last six months , there have been tales of woes as young girls are being killed by Yahoo boys almost on a daily basis.

A youth leader, Benedict Bikom, who narrated the sad story, condemned the cruelty unleashed on unsuspecting girls who are lured with money by these cyber criminals and politicians who go the extra mile in their quest for power.

Bikom said Igoli-Monaya hospital to Bekwarra area had suddenly become a hotbed for ritual killings.

Only recently, there were reports bodies floating the igoli to Moniaya bridge almost on a monthly basis, mostly bodies of young females with private parts, tongues and breasts missing.

It was further gathered that while the skull sells for between N40, 000 to N100,000; the thighbone goes for N60, 000, while others parts range from N10, 000 to N15, 000. While these prices vary from place to place, urgency also plays a role in determining the prices of these parts nationwide.

LEADERSHIP Sunday also learnt this ugly development has forced many in these states to bury the remains of their loved ones within their homes and compounds. Most of these harvested human bones or flesh are used by herbalists and fetish people to prepare concoctions because they believe that human parts have the potency to heal.

Interestingly, with advancement in science and medicine, it has become possible for internal organs to be transplanted from donors. Legal arrangements are made with such persons who willingly donate kidneys especially to a relative or friend. In other circumstances, some dying patients donate their organs for the benefit of others.

Often, such an organ is taken from one whose blood group matches the patient’s. As a result, family members are usually the first choice. When no close relation is available or willing, families then go scouting for friends who are willing. It is against this background that organ donations and transplant have become commonplace.

Due to their high demand, which by far outweighs supply, human parts are very scarce in markets, and where available, they are very expensive. This is part of what has led to the invasion of cemeteries where these vital parts are stolen from freshly buried corpses.

A cleric, Pastor Ibinabo Thompson, linked the development to personalities, especially politicians who are eyeing top political offices, or those seeking spiritual assistance to achieve their heart desires. He predicted that as the 2023 general elections draw near, more of such heinous acts would be committed.

Meanwhile, Rotary International District 9141 has expressed deep worry over the rising cases of the harvest of female organs for ritual purposes in Nigeria.

The District also pledged that it will intensify efforts in the area of enlightenment to tackle the rising issue of violence against the Nigerian girl-child.

The District, which covers the four states of Edo, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers, also plans to focus enlightenment campaigns on those harvesting human parts for ritual purposes with a view to removing Nigeria’s name from the list of countries known for such barbaric acts against the girl-child.

Speaking during an interactive session with media practitioners at the Secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists in Yenagoa, Rotarian Andy Uwejeyan, the district Governor of Rotary International district 9141, said the issue of violence against the girl-child is worrisome and had made the girl-child vulnerable and be a matter of urgent public concern and action.

