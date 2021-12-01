There was an uneasy calm in Kano yesterday following the a court ruling on the banishment of the former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has said that the banishment of Sanusi by the Kano State government was illegal and unconstitutional.

In its judgement yesterday, the court said the Emirate Council Law, 2019 used by the state government in banishing Sanusi was in conflict with the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The judge held that Nigeria’s constitution is supreme and any law that is inconsistent with it shall be null and void.

According to the judge, the former emir had the right to live anywhere, including Kano State, as enshrined in the country’s constitution.

Sanusi, who was dethroned on March 9, 2020, had on March 12, 2020, sued the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police and Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS) over what he called “unlawful detention/confinement.”

Also joined in the motion with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020 are the Attorney General of Kano State and Attorney General of the Federation as 3rd and 4th respondents respectively.

In the suit, Sanusi was not challenging his dethronement, the former emir, however, sought an interim order of the court releasing him from the detention and/or confinement of the respondents and restoring his right to human dignity, personal liberty.

He also challenged the respondents for harassing him and violating his rights.

Justice Chikere, who struck out the name of the AGF from the suit, also restrained the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents from further harassing him.

In the judgement, the court awarded N10 million fine against the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents and ordered them to tender a public apology in two national newspapers.