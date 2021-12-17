A digital entrepreneur and online business consultant, Mr. Ndubusi Arinzechukwu D’truth, has called on Nigerians youths, especially the unemployed graduates, to think out of the box by making money as affiliate marketers.

D’truth, who is also a 6-Figure Online Business Coach, affiliate marketer and blogger, gave this advice while delivering a lecture in Abuja on how Nigerian youths can be self-reliant and not always depending on the government for employment.

According to him, he started his first online business over three years ago when he was still in school, that since then, he has created several online businesses and has also coached many of the top earners in the online industry.

“I am a pretty much a normal person like everyone, but the BIG question is ‘How am able to earned a significant income consistently online, when YOU and most people out there are still struggling to earn a dime?

“The New system I found that helped me generate 150k in two weeks as undergraduate. I started making money online lately after going through a course that opened my mind on wealth creation, which my students popularly call 72IG Implementation Program.

“Is this powerful course that has help over 9,000+ of Nigerians to understand the mine of internet business and how to make funds from it. If you are still looking for money in this 21st century then you really have a lot to learn about internet business. The difference is simply how I taught and my work patterns.

“For me, I am a Digital Entrepreneur and influencer, while most people including you focus on the traditional ways of making money. This involves getting a white collar job, working 9-5, doing odd jobs and other stuffs in other to make quick money. My email address: ndubuisiarinze5@gmail.com.” he said.