Though there is high unemployment rate in the country, the president/chief executive officer, Postgraduate School of Credit and Financial Management (PSCFM), Prof. Chris Onalo, believes employable and productive graduates will not lack jobs.

Onalo, while speaking at a virtual forum on ‘The Gathering of University Graduates’ said it is important for societies to produce quality graduates that can meet the expectations of their employers.

The gathering comprised those who graduated with Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from universities regardless of their courses of study.

The idea of the gathering was to make the attendees realise the need for them (all university graduates in not only Nigeria, but Africa as a whole) to position themselves for global relevance, become global citizens and globally competent, and get interconnected for employability in the global job market.

Onalo, who was the speaker at the gathering and convener of the event, explained to the graduates the opportunities that many countries coming together to form the global village have thrown up in favour of today’s university graduates across the world.

The renowned professor of credit management spoke on how global employers in response to COVID-19 regime have adopted the work from home policy as a new way of life, how one can be an employee of a company in the United Kingdom without having to move over to the UK, for example.

This, he explained, was subject to the globally bestselling specialist postgraduate certification that the graduate must have gained.

The weaknesses in universities, which gave rise to poor rating of the graduates, were extensively identified and befitting solutions were proffered during the event.

At the event, what the graduates must rise to do going forward were advised, including self-rebaking, strong passion for academic improvement, cultivation of integrity, pursuit of good name rather than uncontrollable craving for money, among others.