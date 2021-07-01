Apex northern sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has taken a swipe on northern governors, saying they have over the years refused to address the negative socio-economic situation youths from the zone are going through which had pushed most of the youths into criminality.

This is just as ACF averred that the situation has rendered the unemployed youths as a time bomb, which if not addressed on time could explode at any given moment.

The chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of ACF, Ambassador Shehu Malami at the second meeting of the board in Kaduna yesterday tasked the northern governors to industrialise the region as well as establish financial institutions to facilitate employment and development.

The BoT chairman also lamented over the dwindling economic fortunes of the country, saying the negative effects of the nation’s economy is more pronounced in the north than any part of the country.

He, however, blamed the bad economy on ineffective and inefficient monetary policies of the government, which led to the current, “hyper-inflationary trends stiffing the economic and industrial growths and well-being of our people”.

Speaking on the state of security of the nation, Malami regretted that despite ACF’s concern to ensure security of the people and the nation, “Boko Haram insurgency, Fulani wanton killings and kidnappings, herders/farmers face off, and other insurgent groups masquerading as the Fulani, have come to pose more security challenges facing the government and citizens, particularly in the north”.

The BoT chairman also took a critical look at various agitations for restructuring and the demands for the disintegration of the country as well as resource control, saying that, “While we do not harbour any fears for all these gimmicks, we must seriously be on our guard to stem any untoward moves from any group on our region.

“We need proper preparation even if dialogue is preferred against any form of physical confrontation. It is for this reason that the ACF should take every reasonable step to interface with our counterparts: the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the South-South Peoples Conference, the Oduduwa and the Afenifere as proposed last week during the NEC meeting of the ACF,” he said.