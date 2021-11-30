The Member representing Kauru federal constituency of Kaduna State in the National Assembly, Hon. Mukhtar Zakari Isa Chawai, has trained 387 of his constituents on entrepreneurship on different trades.

According to the lawmaker, the effort was to fight unemployment among youth and women in the constituency.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the 7th edition of the training held at the Community Town Hall in Kauru town, Chawai said since his election, he ensured that he trained 387 to become self-reliant and fight joblessness in the constituency.

Chawai said out of the number, many of them have been supported to own businesses in order to fight unemployment and assist others.

“This is a continued programme under my constituency project. It is aimed at improving the livelihood of people and we will continue to do that as long as we are in the National Assembly, considering the fact that we are much concerned about our people,” Chawai said.

The lawmaker, who called on the beneficiaries to make judicious use of items given to them to benefit themselves and others, added that the communities will benefit more if the businesses are sustained.

About 20 people benefitted from motorcycles, nine got power generating sets while three other beneficiaries got tricycles for commercial purposes.

A representative of a partner agency, Biosafety Management Agency, Mrs Victoria Dogari, warned the beneficiaries against selling off the empowerment items given to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dogari, who urged the beneficiaries to ensure they achieve the set objectives, also thanked the lawmaker for his foresight in touching the lives of his people.

She urged other politicians in the area to borrow a leaf from Hon. Chawai.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke at the event, commended Chawai for representing his constituency very well and urged other politicians to emulate him.