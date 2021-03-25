Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has called on Corps Members to take advantage of the Scheme’s Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme in order to become business owners and employers of labour at the end of their service year.

He gave the charge while addressing Corps members at NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ise/Orum/Emure Ekiti state on Tuesday, 23rd March, 2021.

The Director General who emphasized that acquisition of skills is the panacea to youth unemployment, restiveness and other social vices in this age also encouraged the Corps members to carry out their duties diligently when posted to various places of primary assignment at the end of the Orientation course.

Speaking further, he urged the Corps members to take Community Development Service (CDS) seriously, thereby ameliorating the plights of their host communities, and leave indelible footprints in the sands of time.

“I advise you to identify the critical needs of the communities to which you will be posted at the end of your three weeks stay on this camp and come up with workable solutions. You can do this by embarking on group and/or personal CDS projects” he added.

Brigadier General Ibrahim similarly enjoined the Corps members to be security conscious at all times and in all places they may find themselves.

“Do not put yourselves in harm’s way. Always study your environment and identify escape routes in case of any mishap. Be in constant contact with your colleagues whenever you have reason to leave your lodges, and cultivate harmonious relationships with security forces and community leaders” he said.

He used the occasion to commend an Ex-Corps member, John Okonoboh, a SAED trainer who learnt the art of shoe making during his Service year, and is currently producing shoes, one of which was displayed during the interface.