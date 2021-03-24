Recently, the National Bureau of Statistics, (NBS) released what many saw as a frightening report on unemployment level in Nigeria. From the report, more than 23 million Nigerians are jobless, with the country showing no sign of improvement on job creation. Rather, the signs are that many more people will be thrown into the job market by the end of 2021.

The Bureau, in the report, claimed that unemployment rate in the country rose to 33.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year (Q4 2020) from 27.1 per cent in Q2 of the same year. Also, 122,049,400 persons, aged between 15 and 64 (working age population) were economically-active during the period under review (Q4 2020). The figure is 4.3 per cent higher than the 116,871,186 – the figure recorded in Q2.

By implication, in this newspaper’s opinion, the number of persons in the labour force (people within 15 – 64 age bracket of those able and willing to work) was estimated to be 69,675,468 , that is 13.22 per cent less than the number of persons in Q2, 2020. Of the number, those within the age bracket of 25-34 were highest, with 20,091,695 or 28.8 per cent of the labour force.

The total number of people in employment during the reference period was 46,488,079. Of this number, 30,572,440 were full-time employed (i.e., worked 40+ hours per week), while 15,915,639 were under-employed (i.e., working between 20-29 hours per week). This figure is 20.6 per cent less than the people in employment in Q2, the NBS survey said.

That millions of Nigerians lost their jobs last year should come as no surprise to anybody with or without a basic understanding of economics. Virtually in every sector of the economy, businesses closed down, companies down-sized, abandoned projects formerly designed for expansion are forced into liquidation by banks and other creditors. This figure is quite alarming, anti-development and a threat to the peace, security and growth of the Nigerian nation.

Informal sources this newspaper interrogated have it that over 16 million Nigerians were out of job during the period under review in the oil and gas, construction, financial, maritime, manufacturing, food and beverages, chemical and non-metallic sectors and the civil service, besides those displaced by security challenges.

In our opinion and by measurable global standard, that is a major decline capable of provoking destructive social consequences. Kidnapping, banditry and advance fee fraud are all on the increase on account of a swollen population of people with nothing to do than gamble with their lives and those of others. The situation is made more threatening when we realise that Nigeria is alleged to have one of the largest dependency ratios worldwide.

Some experts’ views even suggest that unemployment level in the country is actually worse than the NBS report indicated because Nigeria has neither the capacity nor means of recording and computing those that have lost their jobs in all the sectors of the economy. Again, it is presumed that the nation has not been able to track those that have not been employed at all irrespective of the level of education.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, in our considered opinion, calls for serious concern. The increasing level of social instability occasioned by insurgency and the displacement of large sections of the farming community by armed herdsmen and possible foreign terror agents as was recently revealed by security agencies are all major sources of self-employment disruptions. This is why, we are compelled by circumstances to urge relevant agencies of government to immediately take pre-emptive and corrective actions to address these growing unemployment multipliers.

The good news, however, is that these reports are coming at the first quarter of the year, meaning that government still has at least, nine months to turn the tide and ensure that the army of able-bodied young men and women roaming the streets do not become willing tools in the hands of mischief makers.

Worried by this disconcerting revelation, we call on the military and other security agencies to give teeth to the directive by the President and flush out those destabilising the rural labour force. While this is going on, financial and monetary authorities to increase their assistance to farmers and artisans, while power supply should be rapidly improved to boost job creation.

It is pertinent, in our view, for government and its agencies to create emergency policies that would lead to mass employment, especially of the youth. With more and more people turning to agriculture, efforts must also be made to expand its value chain to take in more people. This is an emergency and expedited action is what is needed.