Job seekers in the country have lamented their inability to gain employment saying they can’t even carter for their parents who toiled day and night to send them to school as well as their siblings.

A computer engineering graduate of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) who gave his name as Iyke, said he had sincerely moved on.

He however blamed the unemployed youths for their predicament, saying they refused to think creatively.

Okpara who now deals on cosmetics said, “I am not alone, I have many friends and course mates who also ventured into this trade.

“Towards the end of my 300 level, I began to think of what to do for myself if a job was not waiting for me after my NYSC. With the little savings I made at the end, I took the plunge by dealing on cosmetics. Looking back today, I have no regrets at all.”

Also, some of the parents who expressed dismay at the status of their children who have toiled hard to acquire certificates lamented that most of them have become hostile due to depression as a result of unemployment.

The parents from different segments of society lamented sacrificing so much of their comfort to see their children through many levels of education, and expressed concern that the situation remains disheartening.

A parent, Ndukwu Leonard, urged the government to provide social security allowances to the teeming unemployed youth. He asked the government to set aside funds which would serve as soft loans for youths intending to startup businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the Abia State chairman, Maize Association of Nigeria (MAN), Hon Onyekachi Erondu and the vice chancellor, Clifford University, Ihie, Prof. Chimezie Omeonu, said the situation could be addressed by both the federal and state governments by investing and making the agricultural sector more attractive by mechanizing it.

A professor of Agricultural and Development Economics at the University of Uyo, Gabriel Umoh, said unemployment cannot be addressed by mere campaigns or words of mouth.

He said the country’s economic condition cannot absorb an optimal proportion of its workforce while various programmes put in place by the present government are not appropriate and investment-friendly.

He said managers of the economy have also failed by not offering the needed advice on both macro and micro economic indices of the country to the president.

The implication, according to him, is that the living condition of the people has worsened as many no longer have the capability to take care of their obligations such as children’s school fees, feeding and other family needs.

Similarly, poverty has increased while social vices such as kidnapping, banditry; armed robbery kidnapping are increasing, he added.