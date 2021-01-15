By Saleh Babagana

Humanity is basically the compassionate and sympathetic disposition of a person. In the article, I will be exploring the natural tendencies of Bala James Ngillari’s humanity.

Ngillari, a former governor of Adamawa State and a politician though, in this article, I will not delve into the political components of him, after all, the current political realities might suggest the two of us sharing different political beliefs. Neither will I talk about the future political aspiration of Ngillari, which to me are issues beyond the scope of this write-up. Therefore my purpose will be to demonstrate the humanity in Ngillari based on firsthand data analysis which I will only consider successful if it can furnish an undecorated and historically accurate account of the humanity I saw in him. As someone from university community with a responsibility to distinguish between opinion and knowledge, I will do my best to regulate and moderate my persuasion in this piece.

It was Tuesday morning, 20th December, 2018, I was in for a bit of surprise. My father Malam Babagana Saleh of blessed memory (died on 18th December, 2020) had asked me to take him to his boss’s resident in Yola from Numan. In keeping with his policy of “wanting to surprise”, my father refused to disclose the identity of the said boss, neither was I curious about knowing. My father was a farmer, but his interest and active participation in politics exposed him to political big wings around Numan federation in particular, and Adamawa State as a whole. So we drove to a residential address in Dougirei area, just by the Government House in Yola. There were security personnel by the entrance of the residence. It must be a residence to a prominent personality, I said in a breath, and in another, but that is none of your business you know? I continued.

My father would not let me go to attend to other personal engagements, obviously for the surprise awaiting. He, therefore, insisted “ka tsaya ku gaisa da Maigidana” (I should meet his boss).

Security personnel directed us into the waiting room wherein we met a number of guests as well. Even at that stage, I was having no idea of whom I was about to meet. While seated in for a while, at a point in time, I noticed a bit more security than when we first drove in. “His Excellency”, someone believed to be one of his staff, said in a rather polite manner. The single statement prompted all to be their feet. It was the former governor, Bala James Ngillari. He briefly exchanged pleasantries with some guests and hurriedly moved into the office within the residence. It was time for him to meet his guest one-on-one, and my father was first on call. “Meet my son, he is a lecturer with the Yobe State University, Damaturu”, says my father. The former number one citizen in the state could not hide his excitement as he stood up to embrace my father. “I am very proud of you, despite your financial status you have trained your son up to university level and even more so a lecturer now?” says Ngillari. That was my first meeting with the former leader. We had brief discussion about my station (the university, my department, and general experience in the academics). I could figure out his background knowledge in physics, despite being a lawyer by profession. He could say much about prominent physicists, the likes of Sir Isaac Newton and their respective contributions to the world of physics.

We kept in touch vide mobile phone and other social media platforms until in March 2019 when he invited me to meet him personally again in Yola. It was a Friday, from Bekaji Jummat Mosque, I moved straight to his residence. It was some minutes after 2pm, and he was already on the dining table for lunch. As I was visiting at his instance, there were no much protocols to see him. Perhaps the securities were aware of my coming.

“Comrade!” in his voice as he customarily refer to me, “come and join me please”, he requested. We had lunch and discussed extensively about local and national politics. Where is the humanity in Ngillari, you might have asked coming thus far?

It was time to bid farewell, and it appeared Ngillari himself will be going out. He had arranged that I joined him in his car so we go together. But I told him I was with my car. “Okay let me join you then”, he offered. No! You cannot join me, I protested. I am only a school teacher and you a former state governor, besides, the car isn’t air conditioned, I continued. He then said. “Yes Comrade, I might be a former governor, but what is there in someone being a governor? Anyone can be a governor. So what is most important is the fact that we are all humans. Do forget about the analogy of a governor and a teacher, after all we all are but mortals created by God. We are all humans, and that every person is every bit as important as the other. Our diverse backgrounds and our distinct gifts are only to complement each other. There will be no university lecturer, for instance, where there are no students, and same is applicable to political leadership. Humanity is the key thing.” That was how a school teacher drove in with a former governor in a car that was not air conditioned. The dilemma started when I approached the famous Police Roundabout, and I asked him for direction. He said to your house of course. Did you just say my house? “You heard me right”. But my house is in Numan. “I know, or am I not welcome in your house?’ You are, but honestly speaking sir, you cannot travel over 50 km in such a car, at least even for your security, I submitted politely. But Ngillari insisted his security is in the hands of God Almighty, and that if I can travel in such a car he too can. “We might differ in our callings, but the humanity bonding us is much stronger than our respective callings.”

So I drove away along Numan Road, minding the speed at which I moved. There was a hold-up at Ngurore, some 25 km from Yola, and I could not hide my imagination, as I drove slowly navigating through the hold-up. I said Your Excellency do you know that these people around us would not believe if they should be told that a former governor is seated right in this car?

Ngillari spent quality time with members of my family in Numan, and since then, the ties between Ngillari and my family keep strengthening. What informed this article was the phone call I received from Ngillari on 8th January, 2021, a day he arrived at Yola from Abuja. He first inquired if I am in Damaturu or Bauchi, to which I replied in favour to the later. Ngillari informed me that he was already on his way to Numan, in particular to my house to condole with the family. Expressing my deepest shock, I said to him, sir as a family we cannot thank you enough. “You do not have to thank me, after all, your father left a good legacy,” in his voice.

My understanding of the man Bala James Ngillari is that he is extremely humble and modest toward his achievements. He is kind, honest, wholehearted, courageous, and above all, empathetic. As in the voice of Daniel H. Pink, “empathy is about standing in someone else’s shoes, feeling with his or her heart, seeing with his or her eyes. Not only is empathy hard to outsource and automate, but it makes the world a better place.”

Babagana lectures in the Department of Physics, Yobe State University, Damaturu