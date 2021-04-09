ADVERTISEMENT

United Nations Refugees Agency has launched the Refugee and IDP Zakat Fund, a trusted, compliant and effective distribution mechanism to harness the power of Zakat to assist the most vulnerable refugees and IDP families in Nigeria.

UNHCR Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Chansa Kapaya, made this known yesterday in Abuja. She said that, currently 2.9 million people in Nigeria are internally displaced, and this astounding number is difficult for most people to see the human face behind the numbers and to contextualize the individual stories of hardship, suffering and loss.

Kapaya said, “These are 2.9 million men, women and children who have fled their homes because of violence and conflict and gross human rights violations and horrific journeys exacerbated by the fear of losing one’s life, or the life of loved ones. “This 2.9 million is not merely a statistic but is stark number representative of more than a decade of relentless and tragic suffering.”

She said, “In Nigeria UNHCR works to support the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to fulfill its international obligations to provide international protection and humanitarian assistance to refugees, the Internally Displaced and Stateless people. Our Population of concern in Nigeria includes: 2.1 million IDPS in Northeast Nigeria, in the states most affected by the humanitarian crisis.”