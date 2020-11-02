In Nigeria, it is common to find food vendors on both major and inner city roads, frying tubers (such as yam, sweet potatoes and plantain); pastries (puff-puff, buns and doughnuts); and animal products (chicken and fish) for sale by the road side. From interactions with some of these vendors, it has been observed that these vendors, most often, repeatedly heat the cooking oil, filter off the residues when dark, and top up the cooking oil when the volume is low. Also, most local food vendors in Nigeria, due to cost consideration, buy unbranded vegetable oils in the open market for frying foods. These oils have inconsistent qualities.

A research conducted by leading vegetable oil makers however, showed that 70 per cent of cooking oil in the Nigerian market is unbranded. In fact, most traders, who deal in unbranded oil, buy stickers of preferred brands and label them in other to deceive unsuspecting Nigerians.

Besides that many manufacturers have failed to approach NAFDAC for certification because they lacked the required standards.

It was also discovered that Nigerians were at higher risk of consuming vegetable oils of unknown content that are not certified by regulatory authorities, especially now that the market is flooded with even unchecked and unapproved branded cooking oil.

Just recently, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) shut down two vegetable oil packaging retail outlets in Ilorin.

The agency said the outlets were unregistered and has sold more than 2.2 million litres of what it called unverified vegetable oil to the public.

Kwara coordinator of NAFDAC, Mrs Roselyn Ajayi, said in Ilorin that the closure was preceded by a tip-off that led to the discovery of the outlets which are located at Adabata and Stadium Road, Ilorin.

“We were tipped off by some concerned citizens and we investigated and found out that the individuals were engaged in packaging and selling vegetable oil whose sources are unverifiable.

“Investigation revealed that one of the marketers acquired more than 2.2 million litres of unverified vegetable oil and selling it to the public; those involved were caught packaging and placing labels of unregistered brands on the product,” she said.

She further explained that the source of the vegetable oil could not be verified even though the labels suggested that they were manufactured in Malaysia.

According to her, those involved had been arrested, the facilities had been locked and the agency would take appropriate regulatory sanctions on individuals found guilty of violating the laws.

She said that it had become imperative for the public to always ensure that any packaged foods and drugs they would buy should be with NAFDAC-approved label.

Ayaji said it was disturbing that some individuals would go as far as faking NAFDAC registration numbers, adding that the perpetrators took the advantage of COVID-19 pandemic situation to engage in the unwholesome practice to produce and sell unregistered products in the state by thinking that the agency had reduced its routine and surveillance activities.

She, however, said that NAFDAC would not allow anybody to sabotage the effort of safeguarding the health of the public.

Unhealthy Oils Are Killing Nigerians

Figures released by food science experts showed that 200,000 people die annually due to food poison in Nigeria. These deaths, to them, were caused by contaminated foods through improper processing, preservation and service.

Similarly, the minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, recently, during the commemoration of World Heart Day, lamented the outrageous number of lives that have already been taken away by heart-related diseases, majorly caused by poor diet.

According to him, Nigeria, yearly, loses 150,000 persons to heart -related diseases such as coronary artery diseases, cardiomegaly, heart attack, irregular heart rhythm, high blood pressure and many others. Sadly, the minister also hinted that the figure is expected to rise significantly by the year 2030, if emergency steps were not taken.

Health experts said vegetable oil in itself contains hardy components which when taken moderately refreshes the body, as it contains Vitamin A, D, E , essential fatty acid and energy producing nutrients, in addition to the flavour it graces to meals.

As a matter of fact, it is one of the diets approved by the Nigerian government to address Vitamin A deficiency, mostly among women and children. But, as saving as this ingredient has been proven to be, its contamination has been established to be one of the leading causes of death as stated above.

Experts Proffer Solutions

Reasons for the spike in the consumption and sale of unbranded cooking oil in the Nigerian market are lack of consumer awareness about its health dangers and the product’s low cost.

Raising Consumer Awareness

To address this challenge brands like Devon King’s from the staple of PZ Wilmar recently launched a campaign which it tagged: “Less is More” aimed at sensitising Nigerians on the inherent dangers in the consumption of unbranded cooking oil.

As part of the campaign activities, the brand recently took to the streets of Lagos to sensitise the public on the health risks of consuming unbranded oil, while also leveraging various social media platforms to further drive home its message.

The Less is More is aimed at sensitising Nigerians on the need for proper hygiene and consumption of healthy foods as a catalyst for good health and strong immune system.

The campaign also seeks to expose the inherent dangers in the consumption of unbranded cooking oil and possibly eliminate unhealthy oil consumption.

Less is More defines the qualitative value of Devon King’s over the quantitative value placed on unbranded oil. It clearly highlights the inherent benefits of a little content of Devon’s King’s in value, health and taste, as opposed to more of unhealthy unbranded oil.

Category & Brand manager, PZ Wilmar, Toyin Popoola-Dania, speaking on the “Less is More” campaign said, “We are living in a time when now more than ever we are more conscious of our health, the COVID-19 pandemic has clearly reiterated the need for healthy eating and importance of a strong immune system.

“Therefore while we are taking all the necessary precautions to avoid contacting and spreading the virus, it is equally important that we pay close attention to what we consume.”

Dania quoting NAFDAC said unbranded vegetable oil is unsuitable for consumption and could have negative health implications.

“Study has shown us that many people are unaware of these dangers, while many simply consider these unbranded oils more affordable. It was for these and many more reasons we started the “Less is More” campaign to educate Nigerians on the risks of consuming unbranded oil and possibly eliminate unhealthy oil consumption by providing them with a tested, certified, trusted and recommended alternative.

“Also, Nigerians need to be more aware of the fact that Quantity is not always Quality as this is one of the major reasons majority patronise unbranded oil – more volume and cheaper; unfortunately this is not correct as they unknowingly spend more in the long-run.

“PZ Wilmar has become a trusted manufacturer to deliver best quality cooking oil in branded and packaged form in an extensive range of formats and pack sizes, which are in a world class, certified modern manufacturing environment,” marketing manager, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo was quoted by a national newspaper.

Reassuring consumers of tamper proof and quality of products who may be confused of faking Devon King’s, the manager said that Devon King’s vegetable oil is sold and packaged in various sizes of pet bottles and also comes in various sizes of sachets/pillow packs, 1-litre and 2-litre pet bottles, 3-litre and 5-litre kegs and 10-litre and 25-litre jerry cans.

Owing to several deaths arising from the consumption of unhealthy products, the PZ Wilmar under its Devon King’s product “Less is More” campaign is timely and would help save lives that would have otherwise been lost to heart diseases.