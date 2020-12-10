BY HENRY TYOHEMBA |

The vice-chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, has revealed that certificates in different programmes of the institution from 1994 to 2019 are now ready for collection.

Na’Allah, who disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, while briefing journalists on the University’s preparations for students resumption, virtual classroom system, collection of certificates and PG programmes, said about 14,307 certificates of graduates have been processed, signed and ready for collection.

The vice-chancellor also noted that about 5,000 students were receiving lectures virtually through the university’s virtual classroom system, which was created to curtail the effects of COVID-19 and the prolonged ASUU strike.

“Those days have gone where people say they graduated from this university and they have not gotten their certificates. I’m very proud and happy to say this university immediately from now has finished processing, signing and ready for collection, certificates of all those who have graduated from this university from 1994 to 2019.

“So if you have not collected your certificate, please come to this university, the certificates are ready. This will never happen again in the University of Abuja.

“I’m very happy to inform us that because of the coronavirus the first thing that this university did, which we are happy to let the world know and especially our nation in which many of our young people were sent home, UniAbuja immediately mobilised its in-house scheme and developed a virtual classroom system which today I’m very happy to tell you it’s fully operational, it’s very strong and we have tested it.

“We have conducted several pilot studies from April this year and I’m happy to announce that as at today, the university of Abuja Virtual Classroom System has piloted several courses taught mainly by adjunct lecturers because our respected academic staff are actually on strike.

“As I speak today, close to 5,000 students of our university are taking courses through our Virtual Classroom System. This university is fully prepared to conduct all its courses virtually,” he added.

According to him, the university created an integrated portal system for all the students to migrate to the virtual system, stressing that the institution has continued to forge ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking further, the vice chancellor said the University has received approval to begin new faculties in the institution, which are the Environmental Sciences, Mass Communication and Pharmacy.