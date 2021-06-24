The University of Abuja has entered into a partnership with the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) to enhance knowledge sharing, promote innovation and capacity building.

The Memorandum of Understanding which was signed recently in Abuja stated that the collaboration would be implemented through the University Business School, Internship and Linkages Services (ILS), Centre for SIWES and Student Employment Scheme (CSSE), Centre for Undergraduate Research (CUR), amongst others.

The head, Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob said the areas of collaboration include research and development, technology transfer, commercialization of research outputs, training programmes, internship and industrial attachment placements, creating linkages with relevant industries, mentorship programmes, research funding and policy advocacy.

While signing the agreement, the vice-chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, said collaborations between universities and industries were known to have driven the economy of the most advanced nations of the world, and added that it was high time educational institutions and business in Nigeria began to work closely together to drive national development.

Professor Na’Allah assured ACCI that the University was ready to play its role in accordance with world best practices to ensure that the partnership would have significant impact on the Nigerian economy.

‘’I assure you that I will give this collaboration my total support. I want to make sure that our students benefit tremendously from the initiative and even more than that, that our nation benefits tremendously from its implementation,” Na’Allah said.

