The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, has said a combined team of policemen and soldiers have been mobilised to the Staff Quarters of the University of Abuja where gunmen abducted four persons on Tuesday morning.

“The police have also dispatched additional tactical and conventional policing resources to the main and satellite campuses of the university to ensure safety of the residents,” said the Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, in a statement.

The police said that the commissioner of police “gave the order following report that some armed criminals invaded the university’s Staff Quarters located at Giri community of the FCT in the early hours of Tuesday.

“A combined team of the police and personnel of the Nigerian Army, 176 Guards Battalion, were swiftly mobilised to the area to protect the citizens.”

The police urged the residents to be calm, promising that the security forces had been working with the locals in the area towards rescuing the victims.

The commissioner also assured the residents that the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to book.

The police give 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 as telephone numbers to contact in case of emergency on security.