BY HENRY TYOHEMBA AND ABUBAKAR YUNUSA, Abuja

University of Abuja has celebrated its deputy vice chancellor (DVC) administration, Professor Sani Muhammed Adam on his elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC).

LEADERSHIP reports that LPPC had in November last year conferred SAN on 72 legal practitioners from a total list of 137 lawyers that were shortlisted.

In his address, the vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah said it is not an easy task to achieve such height while commending his subordinate, charging him to use the position to promote peace and development in Nigeria.

He expressed the university’s joy over the achievement not to engage in anything that will have bad image of him and the university.

Commenting on the recent protest embarked upon by students of the university, the vice chancellor said it will investigate and do research to what exactly was the problem towards a possible solution.

According to him, “For them to appoint one of us to be equal to that task is indeed a thing of pride to this university. We are proud of Adam and I want you to know that whenever you go I want you to know that you are representing the University of Abuja.”

Responding, Adam commended the University for organising the party to commend him and the vice chancellor for the revolution that is going on in the university.