University of Abuja has denied allegation by Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) that it engages in illegal admissions.

Last week, JAMB accused the university and some others of offering illegal admissions to some candidates.

But reacting in a statement, the head, information and university relations of the university, Dr Habib Yakub stated that it has not conducted any illegal admissions, and has nothing to hide as far as its admission exercise is concerned.

He said, “The University of Abuja has been constrained to respond to recent reports in the media that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has named the University, among others (curiously unmentioned), as being engaged in ‘illegal admissions” exercise because it failed to upload the list of its admission on Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

“It makes bold to state that, at the moment, the University has one of the best and most transparent systems of admission in the country.”

“This, indeed, is the only federal university which catchment area is the whole of Nigeria, and truly and practically admits from all states of the country, while simultaneously upholding the principle of merit and excellence!

“Our rules are clear and transparent. As long as candidates have taken the UTME, scored 180 and above, met the

University’s cut off points and some other stringent criteria set by JAMB, the University ensures, within the limit of its capacity, that such candidates stand a chance of getting admitted.

“In other words, nobody who has not taken the UTME, nor failed to meet JAMB or University guidelines, can be admitted in the University of Abuja now.

“In any case, the University is familiar with the operation of CAPS, and has since, largely embraced it as part of its

contributions to ensuring that the university system serves and protects the interest of all Nigerians in the

search of quality tertiary education. For instance, the Merit List for the 2020/2021 admissions was proposed on

CAPS and all queries issued on same were replied to accordingly,” he added.

He said candidates have been directed to ensure that they upload their “O” Level results and accept their offer of admission on CAPS. “This is the clearest proof, if any is needed, that the University is not opposed to or in violation of CAPS and what it represents.

“However, the University is careful that in following this operation, it is not hindered to effectively deliver the

service for which it was created, in the first place. Afterall, it is not outside the powers of the University to conduct

admissions of our students.”