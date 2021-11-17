An associate professor of intergroup relations and current head of the Department of History and Diplomatic Studies, University of Abuja, Dr Philip Afaha, has been invited alongside other independent observers to monitor the regional and local elections of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela slated for November 21, 2021.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja by the former vice president of Venezuela, Aristobulo Isturiz-led National Campaign Command (NCC), the poll is an important step towards finding a peaceful and democratic solution to the crisis in Venezuela.

Afaha, a former deputy director of UNIABUJA Consultancy Services, has within the last four years been the convener of the popular Democracy Lecture Series; a flagship series that fertilises conversations between the university, the public and the diplomatic community.

The election which is an unprecedented electoral process will take place, with the concurrence of the majority of political forces for the first time in recent years, to elect regional and municipal representatives in Venezuela.

The statement reads in part, “Aristobulo Isturiz’’ National Campaign Command greets you cordially on behalf of the heroic Venezuelan people, a noble and dignified people that are getting ready to elect a new executive and legislative authorities of the 24 federal entities and 335 municipalities of the country on November 21 in a process called by the National Electoral Council in accordance with the Venezuelan legal system.

“It is about electoral of the Bolivarian Revolution; a true democratic party to which representatives of different institutions, intellectuals and representatives of political and social organisations, workers from all over the world have been invited to witness, once again, the strong will of the People of the Liberator Father Simon Bolivar and Commander Hugo Chavez, to settle their differences and guarantee the peace of the Republic through electoral channels.”

The NCC also welcomed all the representatives of social and political organisations that have expressed interest in participating as international companions in this election day that will be held under strict biosecurity measures.