The governing council of the University of Abuja has approved the promotion of 118 employees comprising 43 lecturers and 75 non-teaching staff.

Four of the academic staff were promoted to the rank of professor; 10 became associate professors; 19 were made senior lecturers; four became Lecturer I and six were promoted to Lecturer II.

The head, information and university relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, said in a statement yesterday that the approval for the promotion was given at the 91st regular meeting of the council held on December 2 and 3.

“Those promoted to the rank of professor include Dr. Oluwafemi Rufus Adebisi (Animal Science); Dr. Isa Mohammed Abdullahi (Public Administration); Dr Jude Nduka Omeje (Veterinary Medicine) and Dr Sulaiman Alabi Yusuf (Linguistics),” he said.

Out of the 75 non-teaching staff in the list, nine were promoted from senior assistant registrar to principal assistant registrar; six were made principal executive officers, 15 made higher executive officers and 20 became secretarial officers.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, while congratulating them, said their promotion was a testimony to their dedication, hard work and discipline.

