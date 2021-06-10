As part of efforts geared towards overcoming the leadership crisis in Nigeria, the management of University of Abuja held a retreat on how it can navigate the current leadership challenges confronting the country.

The one day Inaugural Annual Retreat, which was the first public outing of the ‘Abuja Leadership Center,’ a TETFund Centre of Excellence in Public Governance and Leadership is to address the crisis of public governance and leadership which has had telling consequences on all development in Nigeria.

Speaking on the theme, “Building A Centre Of Excellence,” the Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’ Allah said the concept of public governance has been bastardised.

Represented by the deputy Vice Chancellor academics, Professor Clement Alawa, Na’ Allah said, “The evidence of failure of leadership at all levels abound. The failure spans the communal through the ethnic to the tribal to the religious.

“The consequences of the death of leadership across the board could not be more devastating in this anarchic environment replicated across the continent. Sterling leadership is critical to development, implying state penetration of the political system, and by implication, the material welfare of the state and society.

“In effect the challenge is to interrogate the role of pivotal actors interacting at the macro and micro levels and the dynamic generated by this interaction for the health of the system. In the character of leadership, nation-building may acquire connotations that may be constructive or nebulous.

“In Africa, it has proven to be the latter. Public Governance and leadership are thus intrinsically linked and constitute critical challenges that require urgent intervention at both intellectual and practical levels. The challenges of the Abuja Leadership Center, the TETFund Centre of Excellence in Public Governance and Leadership, are cut out for it,” he said.

Also speaking, the director of the Centre, Professor Ademola Araoye said the denudation of global standards of excellence nationally in cynical sleight of hand in political policy making has contributed to the wholesale degradation of humanity.

While stressing that the university is located in an environment that would facilitate the advancement of its mandate, he said true excellence is associated with an unending process of positive cognitive contamination to achieve a distillation of ethical, value, attitudinal syncretism from a plurality of tested ideas and visions.