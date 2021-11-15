Management of University of Abuja has honoured 44 workers of the safety unit of the school for their role in the rescue of the abducted staff and children by gunmen from its Giri Quarters in the early hours of Tuesday, 2nd November, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vice chancellor, Prof Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who celebrated the staff last Friday, said they had done the university proud by working with security forces including the police, DSS, military and civil defence, to prevent the gunmen from abducting more staff as well as ensuring that those abducted were rescued without payment of ransom.

According to a statement by Dr Habib Yakoob, head, information and university relations of the university, Na’Allah explained that even though the incident left a devastating shock on the university community, it also demonstrated the resolve, commitment and love of the world for the University of Abuja.