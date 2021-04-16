Authorities of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) and the Embassy of Argentina in Nigeria have reached a series of agreements on agriculture and foreign languages’ programmes for students of the school.

The agreements were reached yesterday in Abuja when the Ambassador of Argentina to Nigeria, Mr Alejandro Herrero, visited the university community.

Herrero who was received by UniAbuja vice chancellor, Prof Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah, said he wants the students of the institution to benefit from the agricultural development partnership, which his country had entered with the Nigerian government.

Herrero also promised to support the university in the teaching of Spanish language and appealed to the federal government to help Argentina resolve its protracted dispute with the United Kingdom (UK) over the Malvinas Islands, an internally self-governing overseas territory of the UK in the South Atlantic Ocean.

He said the resolution of the dispute was very dear to his home country.

The envoy had earlier paid a condolence visit to the head of the Department of History and Diplomatic Studies, Prof Philip Afaha, over the death of his father.

While welcoming Herrero to the school, Prof Na’Allah said UniAbuja is a fast-growing university in the FCT with a student population of 40,000 in 13 faculties, adding that the management of the school is set to establish three more faculties.

The vice chancellor added that the institution was repositioning to meet up with global technologies.

Na’Allah said, “Our strive to meet global electronic technologies enabled us to meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 global pandemic.”

He said it is now mandatory for students of UniAbuja to pass a foreign language before graduating, adding that “the idea is to make them global citizens and competitive as they travel around the world.”

He said the university has enough land and a viable faculty of agriculture to participate in the agriculture exchange programme proposed by the embassy.