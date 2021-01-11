The University of Abuja has entered into a partnership with Diabetes Africa, a network of health professionals, to establish a top-class educational programme on Diabetes Education that will improve the quality of care offered to diabetes patients across Africa.

The partnership, which will also address the dearth of Diabetologists and other healthcare professionals who play a critical role in the study and management of diabetes, would lead to the award of Master’s

Degree in Diabetes Education by the University of Abuja with support from Diabetes Africa in the form of experience, expertise and fundraising.

According to the head, Information and University Relations of the university, Dr. Habib Yakoob, the virtual signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which took place simultaneously in the United Kingdom and University of Abuja, Nigeria, over the weekend, was also witnessed online by the Eastern African Diabetes Study group from Kenya.

Vice-Chancellor of UniAbuja, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, while commending the initiative, said the University was going to be a pacesetter in the programme.

“I express total support for this collaboration. I hope it is going to be a mark in the training in this area of professionalism, better knowledge management and treatment in Africa,” Na’Allah said at the signing of the memorandum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The VC added that the University would ensure that the collaboration brings about the strengthening of healthcare services especially with regard to treatment of diabetes in the country.

Facilitator of the partnership and Dean of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, Professor Felicia Anumah, said the burden of the complications of diabetes in Nigeria was quite high because of the poor quality care and the unaffordability of medications and blood glucose monitoring devices by many patients.

Anumah noted that it had been the dream of the College of Health Sciences of the University to make an impact in the area by starting a programme in diabetes.

She added that the programme in diabetes education which would also have

international faculties would be run on a dual mode with virtual

lectures and then clinicals which will take place in some identified

centres across the country.

“I am very grateful to Diabetes Africa for being interested in this and being ready to support us in this venture. It is a day that I feel partly fulfilled; thank you very

much,”, Prof. Anumah stated.

In a brief remarks, the chairman of the Eastern African Diabetes Study

Group, Professor Silver Bahendeka, said diabetes education cannot be

under-rated given the alarming rate of the disease and its

complications, adding that it was heartwarming to see that the

University has taken the lead in establishing the programme and

looking forward to seeing the involvement of other institutions across

Africa as Diabetes Africa rolls out the programmes.

“We have been looking forward to someone to take the lead and now that the University of Abuja has done it; congratulations,” Bahendeka said.

For his part, while lauding the commitment of the University of Abuja to the

venture, the CEO of Diabetes Africa, Dr. Greg Tracz, noted that

COVID-19 had shown the whole world that the dichotomy between

non-communicable and communicable diseases needed to be surmounted. rnor, Senator Muhammad Umar Jibrilla Bindow returns to the state yesterday.

Senator Bindow touched down at Yola International Airport weekend and was greeted by a mammoth crowd who then escorted him to his residence amidst pomp and pageantry.

All Progressives Congress (APC) northeast party stalwart, Aminu Ahmadu described the report as encouraging, saying it has put all those spreading rumours of Bindow’s political stagnation to shame.

Bello Hamidu, a civil servant in the state, said that Bindow’s return represents a ray of hope for the state and prayed that the people would continue to support his political endeavours in delivering quality leadership in Adamawa State.

Politicians and people from all walks of life have continued to troop to Senator Bindow’s residence to pay homage to the former governor and welcome him back.

And in Mubi, the hometown of Bindow in Adamawa State, residents are in an upbeat mood over reports of the former governor’s return.

It would be recalled that Senator Bindow has not visited the state since 2019.