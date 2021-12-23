Vice chancellor of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), Prof Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, has announced a new policy that will mandate all businesses operating on the university campus to set aside at least 20 percent of the workforce for its students.

Na’allah said the goal of the university was to imbibe in its students values that will make them stand out strong and be able to contribute to national development through work, learn and excel in life.

He said the policy is to enable campus business services to train its students to gain the requisite set of on the job experiences to champion national development.

He made the announcement yesterday in Abuja during the third Student Employment Scheme Reward Day, an event that celebrates outstanding student workers who have excelled in the previous year.

According to the VC, the new policy will be implemented and monitored by the university’s Student Employment Scheme (SES) which is tailored toward building ideal work ethics, values, employability skills of students and developing their total person towards sustainable community and national development.

“The new policy that we’re putting in place which we are going to implement is for all businesses on campus to set aside 20 percent of the workforce for students,” he said.

While asking the students to embrace innovation and creativity to boost the nation’s economy, the VC urged the newly graduated set of student employment schemes to deplore their education to solve Nigeria’s problems.

In her welcome address, director Centre for Siwes, Student Mentoring and Employment (CSSME), University of Abuja, Dr Grace Oyiza Anibasa, said the centre had recruited about 1000 students since inception in 2019 with 90 per cent on the paid scheme.

Grace said the scheme is aimed at building ideal work ethics, values, employability skills of students and developing their total person towards sustainable community and national development.