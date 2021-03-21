…We Consulted Before Reviewing Fees– Mgt

Students of the University of Abuja have expressed concern over the strain of high fees charged by the institution and alleged poor state of the school portal.

LEADERSHIP Sunday checks revealed that the university has one of the highest acceptance fees in the country. The acceptance fee is N30,000 while N150,000 is charged for its School of Health Science.

The acceptance fee at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) is pegged at N25,000 while its School for Health Science and Tech charges N77,200 for freshers, N51,600 for 200 level students, N46,500 for other levels and N47,000 for final year students.

University of Lagos (UniLag) on the other hand with over 57,000 students currently charges N20,000 for acceptance fee, new students of Medicine pay N66,000 inclusive of N20,000 acceptance fee while returning students from 200 level to 600 level pay N19,500.

Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK) charges as acceptance fee N10,315 while Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMinna) charges N20,000 as acceptance fee.

A student who complained of the high fees said the acceptance fee which was N4,500 was increased to N30,000. He said some fresh students who could not afford it deferred their admissions while some were forced to forfeit the admission.

Ahmadu James, final year student who lamented over the increment said the fee in his department was increased by about 29.7 percent. N9,500 was added to the old amount, making it N41,500, while those in the School of Health Science had their fees increased by 150 percent on the initial fee. He said the school not only stresses them but also their sponsors.

He also wondered why upon resumption from the long break caused by Covid-19 the school authorities asked them to start examinations immediately. He said it would be nice if the vice chancellor discusses with students to feel their pulse.

Complaints were equally raised on the school portal. A final year student of the department of Biological Sciences at the University of Abuja who prefers to be anonymous said she had to rewrite courses she passed in her 200 level, which appeared as carryover when the portal system was introduced. She said when she took the complaint to the authorities nothing was done about it and for the fear of having an extra year, she re-registered the courses and sat for the examinations again.

A student of the Department of Biological Sciences who gave his name as Austin said; “The changes the vice chancellor brought are quite okay but a little bit harsh on students. Students are going through a lot of stress because of that. I will suggest that he goes to speak with students on their challenges with the online results and stuff like that, because I believe there are mistakes in posting results. When you check most times what is on the hardcopy is different from what’s online.”

Similarly, Danjuma Sarki said his friend was meant to have an extra year for courses he had already passed.

“As I talk to you, across departments, we have cases where students in 300 level go to the portal only to realize that some courses they passed are showing carryover or outstanding.

“In fact, a friend was meant to have an extra year for courses he already passed all in the name of portal. The portal is showing that he failed whereas he passed. These are some of the issues that are going on. The school has not really been like it is now,” he added.

Jibrin Dantani, a final year student in the department of art education who decried the inconsistency on the portal said some results students passed in 200 level are shown as carry over or outstanding in their 300 level. He said when the students approach the school authorities sometimes they’ll attend to them and guide them on steps to follow to solve the problem, but that sometimes they make it difficult.

“There were several rumours that the school’s portal is being managed from Ilorin. It is said that Kwara State University (KWASU) ITC department is managing our portal. We were told that whenever we lodge our complaints, they have to contact Ilorin to attend to us.

“We even heard that admissions are compiled from Ilorin. Because normally in this school, there is what is called staff request, where you apply for admission through a staff member and you’ll be given admission. This time around the staff requests were not honoured, the vice chancellor only gives those he wanted admission. Some people who went through the backdoor confirmed that they went through some guys in Ilorin.”

Reacting to complaints raised by the students, the spokesman of the university, Dr Habeeb Yakub, said the school authorities consulted widely before reviewing the fees.

“Before the review, there were a lot of consultations, it was not a vice chancellor thing, it was the entire council,” he said.

Yakub said until 2019, the university had the lowest fees compared to its contemporaries in Lafia, Minna, Kogi etc. He sympathized with the students over the increment but said they also have to understand that they are dealing with a university in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The fees we are talking about were last reviewed in 2019 and this is 2021. As much as we sympathize with the students, as much as we sympathise with them that the country is facing challenges, we also have to understand that we are dealing with university in the federal capital, this is a university of national unity, and this is a university that is concerned about certain standards for working class status.

Yakub denied the allegation that the portal was not functioning and was being managed from Ilorin. He said the ICT staff have their office in the school premises and that the deputy registrar academics was attending to students with complaints in the school and wondered why anybody would insinuate that the portal administrator is in Kwara State University.

Yakub said students that know their onions and followed the right channels to send their complaints were attended to.

“If you are having problems with the portal, for instance, the deputy registrar academics has been handling a lot of issues with regard to the portal. The ICT too, it is a synergy and that is why things are moving fast. As I speak with you, virtually all of those challenges have been sorted out. If there are a little more challenges that are there and have not been addressed, I think once they get there they will be addressed. This is a listening university,” he added.