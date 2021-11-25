Students of the University of Abuja have commended the Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) branch of the institution over the disbursement of scholarship award to some selected students.

Recall that the Union recently granted scholarships to nine students studying in the institution, following a directive from its national body.

Some of the students who spoke to LEADERSHIP said the scholarship would help ameliorate their financial condition.

A 400 level student in the department of Agric Economics, Adenabu Shaibu Maryam commended the union for funding them worthy to be given the scholarship.

“I can say that ASUU is one of the best unions I have seen. For them to have this mindset to remember people like us shows their motive is to give us a better life,” says Maryam.

To Ibaku Ekene Paschal, a 200 level student in the department of geography and Environmental Management, “Before the scholarship, he could hardly get money to fund himself to the little things-assignments, buying of materials and other necessary things.”

However, with the grant he expressed confidence to do all those things with ease.

Earlier, Dr Kassim Umaru, the ASUU chairman of the branch said the union embarked on the project in order to help the financial needs of students.

“We have selected one indigent to be given a scholarship of N100,000 which we have done and you can see again we have additional 8 which the branch included and will take the responsibility.

“So in all, we are happy to embark on the issue of awarding scholarships to indigent students, people that needed this money, and that is the basis why we said the federal government should stop increasing tuition fees.

“There are people that need university education today and they don’t have the means to take it so it is the responsibility of the government to make sure that it funds education in Nigeria because it’s something that we ought to do and we must do.

“The scholarship is on an annual basis, it has been institutionalized in our union which all public universities we embark on. The selection process is based on advertisements where the indigent students will apply. The process will kick start from advertisement then followed by interviews and we arrived at the final selection,” he added.

Dr Kassim Umaru, Uniabuja ASUU chairman presenting scholarship check to one of the beneficiary students in Abuja.