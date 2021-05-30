The University of Abuja ‘UniAbuja’ students led by the Law Clinic, of the Law Students Association of Nigeria (LAWSON) of the Faculty of Law, has protested over the mass killings across country

Speaking during the protest in Abuja, Onyeka Oduye, said called on the Federal Government to take responsibility and do more to secure the people.

Oduye noted that 28 of May is a day set aside to mourn all those who lost their lives due to violent killings kidnappings, banditry and extra judicial killings.

She said, “We are also aware of the End SARS protest that happened last year and the number of people that were killed during the protest . So this day, we march to make Nigeria State to be accountable for the loss of lives and advocate for a more secured Nigeria.

“In January 2 of my friends Ramsey and Victor, they are brothers,they were traveling from the north and just got missing, and till date we have not heard anything from them.

“I think every Nigerian is tired of what is happening, for Instance if you go on social media,the 1st thing you would see is report of deaths that would have been avoidable with several numbers of dead victims being released by the authorities. As a Nigerian i am tired of these indiscriminate killings, because even our security personnel are not safe,” she said.

Also speaking, member of Law Clinic, Jenima Musa, said, “I am part of this movement because this is what we do at the Law Clinic, we do sensitization and advocacies on salient issues. I am personally affected because I am from Gbogbondi, in Chibok Local Government Area, of Bornu state, we recalled what happened there in April 2014, when Science School school girls were kidnapped by Boko Haram, and till date about 112, of them are still there in captivity, just a few were released.

“I feel this is what I should do since I am here and free , I should be part of those lending their voices to this call for a National Day of Mourning, by Global Rights Nigeria, and other Civil Society Organisations, in Nigeria to remember, the lives of those either killed by Boko Haram, Kidnappers, bandits, killer herdsmen amongst others.

“We need a safe country where we can all thrive and showcase our potentials. As a student i would not be here if this place is in crisis, we all need to continue to demand accountability from Government and demand for a more secured Nigeria, because even as students we sleep with one eye open because we hear so many things happening around. So i join the call to say enough of the blood letting, we all need a peaceful and free Nigeria we can call our own”.