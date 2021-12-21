The vice chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof Abdul-Rasheed Na’allah, has called for a regular assessment of Nigerian Professors in view of their contribution to industrial and national development.

He said that such evaluation will accelerate academic-driven industrial and economic growth.

Professor Na’allah made the call when he addressed journalists in Abuja on Tuesday at the University of Abuja and Abuja Chambers of Commerce and Industry Day celebration, a day set aside to foster academic-industry collaboration for nation building.

The VC urged the federal government to institute a strategy to evaluate each professor in the country on three-year basis to ascertain their level of collaboration and relationship with industries in propelling economic growth.

According to him, “Currently as it is, when people become professor, it is like chieftaincy title and people may not do anything anymore. government itself obviously should put in place strategy to assess professor within three years and one of the area to look at is their relationship with industries. All academic staff should have a day of industry where they can go out and liaise with the industries on how they can help the industry in the area of collaboration in research.

“If professors are assessed with the grant they bring in, in collaboration with industries, I’m telling you this nation will move forward with rapid progression that everybody will be surprised because professors are at the highest level of development in this country as the nation has invested much in them and they have attained the level of maturity that this nation should benefit from,” he said.

In her remarks, the director-general of Abuja Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Ms Victoria Akai, said the chamber will collaborate with the university to foster capacity building in research, skill acquisition and knowledge transfer for national development.

