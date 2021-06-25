As Nigeria joins other countries to commemorate the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the vice chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah has warned the students of the institution to refrain from drug abuse and human trafficking.

The vice chancellor spoke yesterday in Abuja at an event organised by the international centre of the university to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Speaking on the theme, “Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking: Consequences And Solutions,” Na’Allah said the university is determined to invest whatever it takes to ensure that students are developed into global citizens.

“Yes, they cannot be global if there’s no locality but the locality cannot survive without the global, they have to work together.

“All these issues of no employment crisis whatever it is if you have a global agenda to resolving them they are often always resolved.

“The global world has enormous opportunities to work together to resolve human challenges and University of Abuja has determined strategically that we are going to be part of the globe.

“We are doing this as part of the goal of the world to stop drug abuse.

We must know that drug abuse is at the centre of a lot of crises.

A lot of crises that is destroying our nation,” he said.

The director of the centre and associate professor of International Law/convener, Dr Aisha Sani , said the university decided to celebrate the day in order to orient the new intakes not to be influenced by their peers or seniors.