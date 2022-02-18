The vice-chancellor of the University of Abuja (UNIAbuja), Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah has expressed appreciation to minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola and President Muhammadu Buhari for the rehabilitation of roads in the university.

Na’Allah made the appreciation during the formal handing over of 1.05 km of rehabilitated roads by the ministry under its intervention initiative in Abuja on Thursday.

He said what the government did is a gesture in the right direction, adding that what needs is huge because this is not up to what we need now but we are grateful.

“We have been trouble with the horrible road in the campus, if you go round, nobody needs not to tell you that roads are horrible, sometimes even dangerous, not just main campus, even Giri quarters and mini campus, these are the crisis we facing.”

“I have asked for a map of the entire main campus, very soon this map would be ready, that will specifically be described what is wrong, what we need, drainage system and we hope the ministry would come back to do more”.

In his remarks, the minister who was represented by Federal Controller of Works FCT, Engr. Yakubu Usman explained that Without quality education, a society can not develop, so it is quite significant.

“The quality of education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment because education is the bedrock for functional and sustainable development and is the foundation of society.

“The gap of our infrastructure needs is steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal, and construction on major highways and it has reached the schools,” he said.

