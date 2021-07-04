The vice-chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na-Alllah, has promised to ensure adequate security and enhance quality learning environment in the school.

Na-Alllah who made the promise yesterday while addressing newsmen in Abuja also promised to do everything possible to provide the needed facilities to make learning easy and interesting in the university.

He said his vision is to strategically reposition the institution to change the attitude of Nigerians, especially academicians, towards the school.

The vice chancellor also said he would empower FCT indigenes by setting up a center for the Gbagyi Institute to help promote community development among other things in the area.

“My approach and desires are to model the way by building on existing blocks, inspire shared leadership and vision, promote academic excellence and encourage the heart with the right attitude.

“We want to produce students who can think strategically and not engage in bureaucracy and as such, all stakeholders and all hands must own it.

“It will help us in achieving the objective of repositioning the university as a center of innovation, knowledge, creation, technology-enhanced enterprise driven, learning and adaption as core competences,” he said.

He noted that one of the goals of the university is to develop a spirit of enquiry among graduate students for research, intellectual independence, individual creativity and team work.

Na’Allah maintained that it was high time educational institutions and businesses in Nigeria began to work closely together to drive the country’s development.