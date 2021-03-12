The University of Benin has appointed Mr Ademola Bobola as the substantive Registrar and Secretary to Governing Council of the institution.

Dr Benedicta Ehanire, Public Relations Officer of the institution, made this disclosure in a statement issued on Thursday in Benin.

Ehanire said that the appointment, which has been ratified by the university’s Governing Council, would take effect from April 1.

She said that Bobola would succeed Mrs. Otasowie Oshodin, who retired in May 2020.

According to the spokesman, Mr Clarkson Ehigiator has been holding brief as Acting Registrar since 2020 due to the restriction on conducting a physical interview for the post of a substantive Registrar, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until his appointment, Bobola was the Registrar of the Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State.

He holds a Bachelor of Education in English from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) and a Master in Applied Linguistics from Aston University, Birmingham, UK.

He was also a one-time Deputy Registrar at FUTA and the pioneer Registrar of Mountain Top University, Ogun.

Bobola is a member of several professional bodies. (NAN)