By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

The University of Benin/National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies Post Graduate Programmes on Friday matriculated the newly-admitted students for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Speaking during the virtual matriculation ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor, UNIBEN, Prof. Lilian Imuetinyin Salami charged the students to shun vices capable of thwarting their academic pursuits.

She congratulated the students and described UNIBEN as one the most sought -after Tertiary Institutions in the sub- Saharan African.

She further declared the readiness of the institution to help build a more democratic and egalitarian society that is expected to be the envy of all.

In his words, the Director General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, Prof. Abubakar O. Sulaiman, urged the students to acquaint themselves with the norms and values of the Institute.

“You are expected to comply with all rules and regulations of the Institute as they affect you. The rules and regulations are clearly spelt out in the students’ Handbook distributed to you. In addition, you are expected to participate actively in all academic activities relevant to your respective programmes”, he said.

Earlier, the President of the Senate and Chairman NILDS Governing Council, Senator Ahmad Lawan who was represented by the Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha charged the students to demonstrate qualities that will promote the country.

While congratulating UNIBEN and NILDS, Sen. Lawan described the collaboration as remarkable and productive.

The Acting Registrar University of Benin, Mr. Clarkson Ehigiator administered the Matriculation Oath on the students.

Among the matriculants were; four members of House of Representatives, including Hon. Kolawole Wasiu, Hon. Denis Idahosa, Hon. Abdulsalam Gambo, Hon Ossy Prestige, among others

The matriculation ceremony will have students pursuing Master’s Degree programmes across 5 specialized disciplines – Parliamentary Administration, Legislative Studies, Legislative Drafting, Elections and Party Politics, and Post Graduate Diploma in Elections and Political Party Management.

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies commenced its postgraduate programmes in affiliation with the University of Benin in 2013/2014 academic session.