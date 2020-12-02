By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City



The Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Professor Lilian Salami, on Wednesday stated that her vision in achieving the proposed seven strategic agenda for the ivory towers will requires strong partnership and commitment of all stakeholders in the institution.

Salami who spoke at the University Senate chamber to mark her one year in office, said her seven strategic pillars for the University is aimed at fast tracking the institution to greater heights as envisioned by the founders.

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that despite the prevailing challenges occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, the University has remained focus and committed in ensuring that the seven strategic pillars are on course.

She said, “In spite of prevailing operations and financial limitations in the face of the pandemic , we have worked committedly to devise and deploy alternative means by which we have been able to set our goals positively on motion”.

Advertisements

“In the last one year, we have worked tirelessly to rewrite the narrative of the University by matching our words with action even against all odds.

“We have also to had to rely on the institutional support of the federal government, Edo state government and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), to ensure that Covid -19 does not totally rob is of the enthusiasm to begin the process of leaving lasting legacies in our dear Unibest”

Advertisements





She said since assumption of office a year ago her administration has recorded some successes in the area of infrastructural development and major reforms at the two campuses adding that with the support of Tetfund, several projects have also been earmarked for the University.

“Let me state that the period has created the platform for me to extensively review the working culture of our staff which without much indulgent is generally very poor. It has also shown the dynamism of humans. I have often and always believed in the vulnerability of humanity”.

“The way around this is the desire to be a team player combining ideas, imbibing multiplicity of being open and accept diversity . These are crucial in the world of high velocity of change , relevance and not driven necessarily on your age or tenure on the job”.