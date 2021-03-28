By RICHAARD NDOMA, Calabar

All is now set by the University of Calabar (UNICAL) to construct a multi Million Naira distance learning centre.

Performing the ground breaking ceremony Saturday in Calabar at the institution for take off of the ulra-modern structure to be named after the founder of KAM Holdings, Dr. Kamoru Ibitoye Yusuf, the building would be called “KAM-Wire ODL” and sited at the University campus, Calabar.

Yusuf stated that erecting the structure for the institution is in his quest to meet up with the cooperate social responsibility for advancement of the society.

He said education remains the bed rock of any given society, stressing that what has been contributed to the growth of western countries is the people’s wholehearted embraced of education.

Ibitoye, who was also awarded doctorate degree in Business Management (Honoris Causa) by Unical, expressed the hope that the facility would encourage more Nigerians to embrace education.

In his words Yusuf said, “I am passionate about education and we have to teach our youths and provide the necessary facilities like this building for our youths all over Nigeria,”

In his remarks, Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Kayode Alabi lauded Dr. Kamoru Yusuf for taking a bold step in joining others who were determined to write their names in the sand of time by embarking in the multi million naira edifice for encouragement of distance learning stressing that the centre would serve as part of his contribution towards development and growth of education the country.

“I am not surprised because Dr. Yusuf is a first class industrialists and lover of education. So, deciding to build a centre for the educational development of young Nigerians is worthy of emulation,”

Yusuf charges other philanthropists in Nigerians to do same for educational advancement in Nigeria

In his earlier remarks, the institution Vice Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi commended the Kwara state business tycoon/ industrialist for the conceiving the idea to build a distance learning centre for Unical.

“we are indeed very grateful to you for deciding to build an ODL centre for us. When we went to meet him, we presented our challenges to him especially that we wanted to start our distance education programme, which will provide access to many more Nigerians, who do not have the opportunity of coming to do face-to-face contact in the university.”

“This will enable us meet the benchmark of the National Universities Commission that for a distance learning programme, you must have a stand alone building labelled as Open and Distance Learning Centre for NUC accreditation,” The VC maintained.

The event was rounded off with the university management awarding diplomas, first, second and doctorate degrees to about four thousand students of the University of Calabar.