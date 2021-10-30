The University of Calabar yesterday matriculated 11,011 students to pursue various courses for the 2020/2021 academic session. The university authorities also threatened to deal ruthlessly with students who engage in deviant behavior.

The vice chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, stated that out of the 47,149 students who sat for the JAMB examination with the university as their first choice, 11,011 were offered admission.

She said 65 per cent of them was admitted into departments that were science inclined to include medicine and related courses.

Obi said 35 per cent was given admission to pursue courses in arts and humanities.

Congratulating the matriculating students, she charged them to shun anti-social behavior which include rape, cultism, fighting, stealing, impersonation, drug peddling among several others. She urged the students not to hesitate to report any form of harassment and exploitation.