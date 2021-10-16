The vice chancellor, University of Calabar (UniCal), Prof. Florence Obi, has assured that the institution’s medical centre would be repositioned to meet the basic medical needs of students on campus.

She made this known at the inauguration of the committee on tertiary institutions social health insurance programme at the council chambers of the university yesterday in Calabar.

According to Obi, students’ health needs in the university cannot be met except improved and quality medical services are provided by the medical centre.

She said since almost all the federal universities have TSHIP scheme in operation, the University of Calabar could not be exempted.

Obi said it was her dream for the students to benefit and also enjoy all services, especially, health services throughout their stay on campus.

In her remarks, Mrs Margaret Moffi, the Cross River coordinator of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), assured the vice chancellor of the scheme’s success for students on campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moffi also assured the university’s administration of optimal co-operation on their part to ensure the success of TSHIP in the institution.

The director, health services in the university, Dr Leku Ador, expressed appreciation to the vice chancellor for the final take-off of the scheme.

Ador, represented by Dr Kaiser Etta, a medical practitioner in the institution’s medical centre, said the centre would strive to ensure that quality medical services were rendered to the students. (NAN)