The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has constructed classrooms and toilets in Borno for children affected by the insurgency.

A statement by the Communication Officer in the UNICEF Maiduguri Field Office, Ms Folashade Adebayo in Maiduguri said the project which would benefit no fewer than 20,000 children was funded by the European Union.

“At least 20,000 children will benefit from classroom and toilet construction/renovation funded by the European Union in Borno State, North-East Nigeria.

“Implemented by UNICEF, through state and local partners, 116 newly constructed/renovated classrooms and 53 latrines have now been handed over to the Borno State Universal Basic Education Board.

“The facilities will support girls’ education, reduce classroom congestion, and improve access and retention of conflict-affected children in school.

“Children in Borno State are among the most conflict-affected and educationally disadvantaged in the world. Since 2009, over 1,400 schools have been destroyed and 2,295 teachers killed, across the North-East in protracted conflict,” the statement noted.

It said attacks by armed groups on education and school facilities and the influx of internally displaced families into metropolitan cities, as well as population growth had overstretched existing school structures to the limits, creating challenges of access, retention, and school completion.

The statement noted that the Head of Health, Nutrition, Resilience and Human Development at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms Montse Pantaleoni, had hailed the initiative.

She said the EU and its member states were committed to supporting the government of Nigeria in education, including the strengthening of an Education Management Information System, for longer term benefits in the sector.

It also quoted Rushman Murtaza, the Deputy UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, as saying: “For conflict-affected children and their families, education is a lifeline out of generational poverty.

“We are grateful for the funding from the EU, to ensure the rights of the children in North-East Nigeria to access quality education.’’ (NAN)