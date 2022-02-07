As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate World Radio Day, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged relevant stakeholders to take advantage of it and address the learning crisis in the country.

UNICEF communications and advocacy specialist in Nigeria, Dr Geoffrey Njoku said the continued relevance of radio in the digital age cannot be overemphasised.

“The advent of COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant lockdowns, coupled with the possibility of digital connectivity for education, seem to have put radio on the back foot.

“But radio reached more children with remote learning during the lockdown than did digital platforms. It reached far more children in deprived neighbourhoods and hard-to-reach communities.

“UNICEF supported several state governments to pilot radio learning programmes for children during the lockdown. For example, working with the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in Borno State, more than 300,000 children received learning in four core subject areas including English and Mathematics.

“In planning communication strategies and education interventions today, it is good to focus on the new technologies.

“Our future, after all, is digital. But when we look to conquer the learning crisis that stares us in the face, with more than 13 million children not going to school in Nigeria; when we agonise over the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic on education and how to address them, let us not forget the importance of radio.

“Any strategy that ignores millions of poor children in hard-to-reach communities who are digitally excluded will only succeed in achieving less than half of its objective. It needs the complementary role of radio, the sound alternative that allows us to reach all,” he said.

Njoku added, “That radio has everything to perform an educational role effectively, given that it has the warm intimacy and soothing voice of your favourite teacher.

“Radio breaks down the barriers of distance and illiteracy, reaching far-flung, difficult to access communities in their own languages. It is cheap and mobile.”