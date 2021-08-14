The United Nations Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF), on Saturday, condemned the killing of three children in Borno State reportedly by Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which are part of remnants of war in the North-East region.

UNICEF expressed worry that the avoidable deaths of the children as young as 12 year-old, who were playing on Mblu Bridge in Ngala, was yet another sad reminder that children remain direct and indirect targets of the protracted conflict wracking North-East.

A statement issued to journalists by UNICEF communications officer, Folashade Adebayo, in Maiduguri, Borno State, which quoted the UNICEF Nigeria Representative, Peter Hawkins, said while three children have sadly lost their lives, three others were in critical condition while two other children sustained mild injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In 12 years of protracted conflict in the North-East, thousands of children in the region have been killed, maimed, abducted, displaced, and experienced multiple violations of their human rights. UNICEF is deeply worried that conflict-affected children continue to be casualties of war.

“First of all, we extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathy to the families of the children killed. No family should have to go through this and no child should fall victim to unexploded remnants of war while playing,” Hawkins said.

He added that children are at a particular risk from unexploded ordnance, which are small enough for them to pick up or kick around, and which children can mistake for toys or objects of value, noting that such weapons account for over half of those killed or injured by landmines and other explosive remnants of war globally.

Continuing he said, “These deaths are unacceptable. All sides to the ongoing conflict must protect children and prioritise their wellbeing at all times. Playing fields, schoolyards and communities must be safe and habitable for children.

“Children’s lives should not be at stake in a conflict they didn’t start. We must address the shrinking safe spaces for children and ensure that children especially, those already affected by conflict are protected and have a chance to survive and fulfill their potential.”