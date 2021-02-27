By EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE, Owerri

Communities in Imo State admonished to embrace the total eradication of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) so as to save the girl child from harmful cultural practices and untimely death, even as they are encouraged to change social norms, with the view to change their expectations.

This admonition was made by the UNICEF Chief of Field office, Enugu, Dr. Ibrahim Conteh while presenting a goodwill message at the One-day consensus meeting, organized by the National Orientation Agency with support from UNICEF with key stake holders for FGM Abandonment in 23 communities in Ihitte Uboma L.G.A, Isinweke, Imo State.

He stressed that UNICEF in conjunction with NAO are enthusiastic in spreading the message of discouraging the various communities on the dangers inherent in the continuous practice of this obnoxious trade.

Dr. Conteh expressed contentment that the communities in Ihitte Uboma have keyed into this agenda and vowed to eliminate all forms of FGM through public declaration coupled with punishing perpetrators.

Dr. Conteh who was represented by UNICEF Child Protection Specialist, Victor Atuchukwu, however highlighted that this enlightenment programme to the communities, yielded positive results as the people of Ihitte Uboma have all agreed to desist from this obnoxious practice of FGM in the interest of the girl child.

Dr. Conteh commended the communities for emulating others that have abandoned the practice having realized that changing social norms is a core strategy to ending FGM in the society.

He encouraged the people to do away with the myth that FGM is essential to raise, protect the girl child and make her eligible for marriage, ensure economic and social security and submitted that this was created to deceive the people.

Speaking, the State Director of NOA, Vitus Ekeocha commended the participants for their readiness to end FGM and intention to declare publicly against this ugly practice.

According to him, FGM is an ill-wind that is inimical to the development of the girl child and society at large. He reminded them that for a social norm to change within the community, the people must change their societal expectations.