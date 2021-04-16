BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE, Owerri

Conscious of the inherent consequences associated with the continuous practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), UNICEF in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has launched a vigorous campaign against the obnoxious practice.

This is even as 31 communities in Ideato North local government area of Imo State have publicly denounced the practice in line with the state’s anti-FGM law (2017).

This position was made known by the UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Enugu, Dr Ibrahim Conteh, while presenting a goodwill message at the public declaration for FGM abandonment in the LGA on Friday.

Dr Conteh, who commended the communities for the movel recommended that surveillance teams be set up so as to ensure compliance with the declaration and report perpetrators in order to bring them to book as according to him, the law is no respecter of persons.

Dr Conteh, who was represented by UNICEF Child Protection Specialist, Enugu, Victor Atuchukwu, stressed that the nation is blessed with policies and laws that protect the rights and privileges of children, women and girls.

According to him, such laws include the National Priority Agenda for Vulnerable Children (2013-2020) and the Imo State Child Rights Law (2004).

“UNICEF is in solidarity with the good people of Ideato North on this feat, and we kindly urge that this momentum be maintained, and resolutions sustainably implemented.

“We also hope that a functional community surveillance team will be put in place to ensure compliance in collaboration with the Imo government and law enforcement agencies,” he said.

In his comments, the Imo State NOA director, Vitus Ekeocha, called for synergy among various stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of the declaration.

He urged religious leaders, the youth as well as women groups to support the traditional rulers in the declaration which he described as the result of extensive dialogue, engagements and advocacy.

“What we are witnessing here today is the outcome of various engagements and advocacy meetings with critical stakeholders on the negative health and psycho-social consequences of FGM on the female folk.

“I call on all relevant stakeholders including traditional rulers, religious, youths and women leaders to champion this course and see to its continued implementation for the good of our society,” he said.

In her contribution, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Vulnerable Groups, Mrs Nkechinyere Ugwu, said the declaration signaled an end to harmful traditional practices and violence against women and girls in the society.

She called on residents of the communities to remain law abiding and fight FGM to an end so as save the girlchild from harmful traditional practices.

The chairperson, International Federation of Women Lawyers, Imo Chapter, Mrs Chisara Egwim- Chima, said in line with extant laws, violators of the declaration would either serve a 14-year jail term, pay the sum of N250,000 or receive both punishments.

She urged the communities to abide by the resolutions to avoid the dire consequences associated with disobedience.

Making the declaration, the Chairman, Imo Traditional Institution in the LGA and also traditional ruler of Iheme Izuogu Community, Eze Kosman Kanu, stressed that the declaration was in line with the state’s anti FGM law (2017).

He commended UNICEF, NOA for their tireless efforts in sensitizing the citizenry on the ugly practice and leading the crusade for its abandonment in the LGA.

“We, the 31 communities in Ideato North have reached a consensus to declare on this day that FGM is prohibited and abolished from our land in accordance with the Imo anti FGM law (2017).

“Any person who is found guilty of FGM will be made to pay a fine of N100, 000 to the community in addition to other provisions of the law, and we shall hand them over for prosecution,” he declared.