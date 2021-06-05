UNICEF in conjunction and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) have started collaboration aimed at eliminating Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in over 155 communities in Imo State.

The spokesman of Isu presidents general, Prince Desmond Jineme, disclosed this at a local government/Community Dialgoue Forum with community leaders yesterday at Umundugba, Imo State.

Jineme said community leaders in the area had agreed to enlighten their people on the dangers of FGM and need to eliminate the practice.

He urged women in the area to speak with one another, especially at gatherings and festivals to keep them abreast with the negative effects of FGM.

Some of the women leaders present at the occasion reiterated their resolve to outlaw the practice.

Mrs Basilia Ike of Amurie Omanze

Said; “Let awareness against vagina circumcision be intensified among women in the hinterlands and this should be done during festivals or events, in churches and markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nurses who hack females in the name of circumcision are non-certified nurses not properly trained to carry out any medical duty.

“UNICEF, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and other relevant agencies are doing their best in advocating the elimination of FGM and other harmful traditional practices in Imo communities, villages and families especially in the remote areas,” she said.

The state director, NOA, Vitus Ekeocha, charged the people to reject FGM as promised in order to allow their women deliver easily, as well as enjoy their marriage and their children.

“We are happy to see all the leaders of the 16 communities come to terms with UNICEF to abrogate female vagina circumcision. Allow your females to be as God created them. FGM is an obnoxious cultural practice,” he said.

UNICEF representative, Chigozie Orjiako, said advocacy increases the knowledge of community leaders in prevention and response to violence against children, women and girls.

He advised the people not to mutilate any part of the female organ either by application of hot water, ointment, massaging, pressing or cutting.